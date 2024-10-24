News & Insights

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Adjusts Share Capital

October 24, 2024 — 12:13 pm EDT

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 136,000 of its Ordinary shares at 234 pence each, adding these shares to its Treasury holdings. This transaction modifies the company’s share capital structure, leaving 126,656,415 Ordinary Shares in circulation for market activities. Investors should focus on this adjusted figure for any changes in their stakes.

