SNAX

Stryve Foods Launches Strategic Review To Fuel Growth And Enhance Shareholder Value

April 29, 2025 — 10:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX), Tuesday announced that it has initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives to secure the capital needed to meet surging demand and maximize shareholder value.

Over the past two years, Stryve has transformed its operations, strengthened its product portfolio, and significantly reduced losses, yet liquidity constraints continue to limit supply.

Options under consideration include strategic investments, mergers, asset sales, or other transactions. While no timetable has been set, the Board and management are committed to exploring all viable paths to strengthen Stryve's financial position and unlock long-term value for shareholders.

SNAX is currently trading at $0.45, up $0.0299 or 7.12 percent on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
RTTNews
Stocks mentioned

