Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 19%

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the three analysts covering Stryve Foods are now predicting revenues of US$36m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a solid 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 37% to US$1.12. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$44m and losses of US$1.04 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqCM:SNAX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

The consensus price target fell 6.3% to US$2.50, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Stryve Foods' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Stryve Foods analyst has a price target of US$3.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Stryve Foods' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 34% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 57% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 2.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Stryve Foods' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Stryve Foods after today.

