Stryve Foods Inc - (SNAX) Price Target Increased by 1400.00% to 22.95

The average one-year price target for Stryve Foods Inc - (NASDAQ:SNAX) has been revised to 22.95 / share. This is an increase of 1,400.00% from the prior estimate of 1.53 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 392.49% from the latest reported closing price of 4.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryve Foods Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAX is 0.01%, a decrease of 16.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 3,203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWA Asset Management Group holds 2,321K shares representing 132.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAX by 32.60% over the last quarter.

Requisite Capital Management holds 217K shares representing 12.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing a decrease of 80.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAX by 42.14% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 81K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 59K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stryve Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking categories. Stryve's mission is "to help Americans snack better and live happier, better lives." Stryve offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Stryve offers all-natural, delicious snacks which it believes are nutritious and offer consumers a convenient healthy snacking option for their on-the-go lives.

