Stryve Foods enters partnership with Dot Foods, secures nationwide distribution

Stryve Foods (SNAX) announced a strategic partnership with Dot Foods and a recently received award of new distribution, chainwide, with a retailer which is expected to drive meaningful volume for the Company and increase the presence of its products nationwide. The new partnership, set to begin in November 2024, is expected to help streamline Stryve’s operations, allowing for improved service levels, enhanced operational efficiencies, and optimized customer lead times. Additionally, this partnership with Dot Foods is anticipated to strengthen Stryve’s ability to continue to expand its distribution footprint, positioning the Company for accelerated growth. Dot Foods, with its expansive logistics network and comprehensive support model, will enable Stryve to better meet growing consumer demand across its brands, including Stryve, Vacadillos, and Kalahari. Through Dot’s extensive network and industry-leading supply chain solutions, Stryve will be better equipped to reach retailers more efficiently and improve in-store availability for its brands. Stryve Foods is pleased to announce that it has secured major new retail distribution gains that will further expand its brands to consumers across the country. This increased distribution is with a leading retailer with a nationwide footprint and is set to place the Company’s products in thousands of new locations across the United States in the first quarter of 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNAX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.