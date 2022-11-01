Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves

Stryker Corporation SYK reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Details

This Michigan-based medical device company reported revenues of $4.48 billion, which slightly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion. The top line improved 7.7% on a year-over-year basis and 11.4% at constant currency (cc). Sales were up 9.9% organically, reflecting 10.6% growth in unit volume, which was offset by 0.7% due to lower prices.

Revenues by Geography

Revenues in the United States were $3.36 billion, up 11.3% year over year. However, International sales were down 1.9% to $1.12 billion. Strong growth in Europe, Canada and emerging markets were more than offset by lower sales in China. Excluding the negative impact of currency, International sales were up 11.7%.

Segmental Analysis

Effective Dec 31, 2021, Stryker updated its reportable business segments to align with its new internal reporting structure.

MedSurg and Neurotechnology: This segment reported sales of $2.59 billion, up 10.2% year over year and 13.5% at cc. Double-digit growth in the core Endoscopy, Sports Medicine, Sage and acute care businesses primarily drove segmental sales. Per management, the segment saw 10.8% organic growth in the reported quarter.

Orthopedics and Spine: Sales in the segment amounted to $1.94 billion, up 4.4% year over year and 8.7% at cc. The upside can be attributed to strength in the Hip, Knee, and Trauma and Extremities businesses sub-segments.

Margins

In the third quarter, adjusted gross profit totaled $2.8 billion, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted gross margin was 62.6%, down 370 basis points (bps).

Total operating expenses were $1.97 billion, down 4.5% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to lower selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $1 billion, down 5.4% from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 22.3%, down 310 bps.

Financial Update

The company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.42 billion, compared with $1.04 billion in the preceding quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter was $1.62 billion, compared with $2.26 billion in the year-ago period.

2022 View

Stryker raised the lower end of its guidance for revenue growth in 2022, considering its strong order book for capital equipment and the sales momentum in the implant businesses. The company expects net sales to grow in the range of 8.5% to 9%, compared with the previous expectation of 8% to 9%. The company expects unfavorable currency movement to hurt growth by approximately 4%, if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels.

Unfavorable currency movement, ongoing supply chain challenges and the inflationary environment led Stryker to lower its adjusted net earnings per share guidance to the range of $9.15 to $9.25 from the previous band of $9.30 to $9.50.

Wrapping Up

Stryker exited third-quarter 2022 on a mixed note, wherein earnings missed the consensus estimate while revenues surpassed the same. The company witnessed strong performance across the segments in the United States. However, International sales declined due to unfavorable currency movement.

Per management, the company continues to face material shortages, which primarily affected Medical and Instruments sales during the third quarter. Moreover, ongoing negative foreign currency values and inflationary pressure continue to hurt margins, a trend expected to continue in the fourth quarter also but at a lower rate. Stryker is taking action to lessen the negative price impact. It is also taking several cost-cutting initiatives, including restructuring plans. The 9.2% year-over-year decline in SG&A expenses during the third quarter is likely due to these actions, implying that margins may improve going forward. Stryker’s prospects in 2023 seem promising on the back of strong customer demand for its existing products as well as new launches.

However, the contraction in both gross and operating margins is disappointing. Stryker continues to grapple with pricing pressure. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a concern.

Zacks Rank

Stryker currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

