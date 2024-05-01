Stryker's (SYK) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guidance Raised

Stryker Corporation SYK reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 by 6.4%. The bottom line also improved 16.8% year over year.

GAAP EPS was $2.05, up 33.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

SYK's shares have risen 19.5% year to date compared with the industry's growth of 6.7%. The S&P 500 Index has increased 10.1% in the same period.



Revenues totaled $5.24 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05 billion by 3.7%. The top line also improved 9.7% on a year-over-year basis and 10.2% at constant currency (cc).

Revenues in the United States amounted to $3.91 billion, up 11.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported actuals. International sales increased to $1.33 billion and grew 4.9% year over year reportedly. The figure also rose 6.8%, excluding the negative impact of currency.

MedSurg and Neurotechnology: This segment reported sales of $3 billion, up 11.5% year over year and 12.0% at cc. Sales growth was driven by increased unit volume as well as higher prices.

Orthopedics and Spine: Sales in the segment amounted to $2.24 billion, up 7.5% year over year and 8% at cc. This growth was driven by increased unit volume, partially offset by lower prices.

Adjusted gross profit totaled $3.34 billion in the reported quarter, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted gross margin was 63.6%, up 40 basis points (bps).

Total operating expenses were $2.36 billion, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Adjusted operating income totaled $1.15 billion, up 13.9% from that recorded a year ago. Adjusted operating margin was 21.9%, up 80 bps.

Stryker exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.41 billion compared with $3.05 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities totaled $204 million compared with $445 million a year ago.

Stryker raised its guidance for 2024. The company expects organic growth for total revenues in the range of 8.5-9.5% compared with the earlier guidance of 7.5-9.0%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $22 billion. Based on the steady progress of the company’s pricing actions, it expects the full-year impact of price to be roughly flat.

SYK expects adjusted EPS in the band of $11.85-$12.05, implying growth of 12.7% at the midpoint of the guided range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $11.86 per share. The company previously expected earnings in the range of $11.70-$12.00 per share.

The company expects unfavorable currency movement to hurt its top-line growth further in the first half of 2024. It also expects the same to hurt EPS by 5-10 cents.

Stryker exited first-quarter 2024 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strong performance in the U.S. market, notably in Instruments, Medical, Endoscopy, Trauma and Extremities, and Mako. Strong International sales also buoy optimism. SYK expects the momentum in the international market to accelerate in the rest of 2024.

Moreover, the company is planning to grow its business through mergers and acquisitions in 2024. It has already acquired mfPHD, a leading provider of modular stainless steel wall systems, and SERF, a France-based joint replacement company.

The company is adopting several cost-cutting measures, including restructuring plans. These initiatives have led to a continued easing of certain cost pressures during the first quarter compared to the year-ago period. Moreover, positive pricing trends augur well for the company’s top-line growth. Stryker’s prospects in 2024 seem promising on the back of strong customer demand for its existing products as well as new launches. Its guidance for 2024 earnings and revenues appears encouraging.

Moreover, the expansion in both gross and operating margins is reassuring. However, stiff competition in the MedTech space is a concern.

Stryker Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stryker Corporation Quote

Stryker currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

