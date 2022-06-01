Stryker's (SYK) Q Guidance System Receives FDA Approval

Stryker Corporation SYK recently received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its Q Guidance System. The Spine Guidance Software is the first spine navigation software approved by the FDA for use in pediatric patients aged 13 years and above.

It is worth mentioning that the Q Guidance System, when used with the Spine Guidance Software, is an advanced planning and intraoperative guidance system created to aid open or percutaneous computer-assisted surgery.

The latest regulatory clearance is expected to significantly solidify Stryker’s foothold in the global Orthopaedics and Spine space.

Significance of the Approval

Stryker’s Q Guidance System is expected to deliver surgical spine planning and navigation capability via multiple tracking options, sophisticated software algorithms and smart instrumentation. The Q Guidance System has been designed in such a way that when used with Airo TruCT mobile CT scanner, this ecosystem can deliver automatic image registration. It can also pair high-performance tracking capabilities with advanced intraoperative image quality and scan volume.

Per management, the adaptability of the Q Guidance System is expected to aid the company in simplifying its technologies throughout multiple specialties like cranial, spine, ENT and orthopaedics. Management also believes that the system has been intended for future compatibility with a fully integrated ecosystem, driving more value for Stryker’s customers.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global intraoperative imaging market size is anticipated to reach $2.5 billion by 2025 from $1.9 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Factors like technological advancements and increasing incidences of surgeries are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest FDA approval is likely to provide a significant boost to Stryker’s business globally.

Notable Developments

In April, Stryker reported its first-quarter 2022 results, wherein it recorded robust uptick in net sales both on a reported and on an organic basis. It also registered solid segmental growth.

In February, Stryker completed the previously announced acquisition of Vocera Communications, Inc., which is expected to enhance its Advanced Digital Healthcare offerings and further advance its focus on preventing adverse events throughout the continuum of care.

