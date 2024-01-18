Stryker's (SYK) Gamma4 Expansion Set to Boost Fracture Healing

Stryker Corporation SYK recently expanded its Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System by adding an intermediate nail called the RC Lag Screw along with an anti-rotation clip with sleeve components.

The phase two launch of these additional Gamma4 features is set to provide additional support to surgeons for the treatment of complex hip fractures.

Price Performance

For the past six months, SYK’s shares have rallied 5.7% against the industry’s decline of 0.6%. The S&P 500 increased 4.7% in the same time frame.



More on the News

Launched in 2022, the Gamma4 System is used for the treatment of both stable and unstable fractures, bone deformity correction, and bone stabilization in the intracapsular, trochanteric, subtrochanteric, and shaft regions of the femur (including osteoporotic and osteopenic bone).

In June 2023, the 510(k) clearance was granted for the latest line expansion, which includes the Gamma4 intermediate nail and RC Lag Screw.

When compared to the normal Gamma4 lag screw, the Gamma4 RC Lag Screw offers a 15% increase in cutout resistance while the blades provide 2 mm more surface area contact inside the femoral head.

In rotationally unstable femoral head neck fragments, the anti-rotation clip and sleeve components offer intraoperative stability. Using an anti-rotation clip and sleeve during lag screw insertion, hip fractures involving the basicervical neck region can be temporarily stabilized.

The intermediate nail aimed distally can now be used to treat intertrochanteric hip fractures with subtrochanteric extension.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Coherent Market Insights, the global Intramedullary Nail Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2030 from $794.8 million in 2023, at a growth rate of 7.6%.

Intramedullary nails are metal rods that are inserted into the medullary canal of long bones to stabilize fractures. The market is driven by the rising incidence of musculoskeletal conditions that require fixation surgeries.

Notable Developments

According to a recent announcement from SYK, Blueprint Mixed Reality Guidance has been used in the first shoulder arthroplasty procedures.

By planning and performing the treatment using precise images of the patient's shoulder, doctors can reduce the likelihood of an implant being placed erroneously with this technology.

