Stryker's (NYSE:SYK) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) will increase its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.69. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.0%, which is below the industry average.

Stryker's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Stryker's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 52.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 37%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Stryker Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:SYK Historic Dividend December 12th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.78. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings have grown at around 2.6% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.6% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

We Really Like Stryker's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Stryker that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.