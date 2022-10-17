Stryker's (NYSE:SYK) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Stryker, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$3.6b ÷ (US$36b - US$4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Stryker has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Stryker compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Stryker.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Stryker, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 15% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Stryker is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 47% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

