Markets
SYK

Stryker's Inari Medical Launches Next-Gen InThrill System For Small Vessel Thrombectomy

July 29, 2025 — 05:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stryker's (SYK) Inari Medical has unveiled the next-generation InThrill Thrombectomy System, marking the first dedicated solution for small vessel and arteriovenous or AV access clot removal.

This 8 French over-the-wire system includes the InThrill catheter and sheath, delivering rapid, full-lumen clot extraction with enhanced features such as greater radial force, a single open mouth for optimized clot capture, internal struts for even clot distribution, and improved ergonomic design.

The system was first commercially used on May 19, 2025, by Dr. Joshua Pinter and Dr. Anish Ghodadra at UPMC. They noted significant improvements in thrombectomy effectiveness and consistency, crediting the device with transforming AV access treatment.

Inari Medical President Tim Lanier emphasized that the launch demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to addressing real-world vascular challenges and advancing tools for physicians.

SYK currently trades at $401.03 or 0.09% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SYK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.