Stryker (XTRA:SYK) Price Target Increased by 57.77% to 379.11

The average one-year price target for Stryker (XTRA:SYK) has been revised to 379,11 € / share. This is an increase of 57.77% from the prior estimate of 240,30 € dated September 20, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 275,30 € to a high of 437,19 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.66% from the latest reported closing price of 314,20 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.54%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 345,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenleaf Trust holds 16,689K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,117K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,228K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,617K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,898K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,131K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 4.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,057K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,851K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 3.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,764K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,542K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 3.39% over the last quarter.

