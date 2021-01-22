Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Stryker Corporation SYK is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Jan 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered earnings surprise of 52.9%. Further, it beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.6%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.55, indicating an improvement of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The same for revenues stands at $4.31 billion, suggesting growth of 4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Stryker’s MedSurg segment comprises surgical instruments plus endoscopic and emergency medical equipment. It has three subsegments — Endoscopy, Instruments and Medical. The company is likely to have witnessed revenue growth at this segment owing to rising demand for its safety related products. In fact, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fourth-quarter revenues stands at $1.90 billion, suggesting an increase of 3.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



With respect to Neurotechnology & Spine segment, growth in all the neurotech product lines might have driven the segment’s to-be-reported quarter’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fourth-quarter sales stands at $879 million, indicating an improvement of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Strength in Knee, Hips and Trauma and Extremities sub segments is likely to have contributed to the company’s Orthopaedic segment in the fourth quarter. In fact, the consensus mark for the segment’s fourth-quarter revenues stands at $1.54 billion, indicating a rise of 5.2% prior-year quarter.



Further, the company continues to witness strong demand for Mako courtesy of its unique features and healthy order book despite COVID-19 pandemic induced financial constraints.



In fact, in the third quarter of 2020, the company saw an encouraging number of Mako installations both within the United States and markets outside the country, thereby focusing on continued expansion of Mako. Notably, Stryker reached a milestone with the installation of its 1,000th robotic system in the third quarter and continues to witness excellent success with Mako since the launch of the total knee application in 2016.

Moreover, the company has been witnessing an increase in percentage of both hip and knee replacement surgeries that are being performed with a Mako robot. Consequently, this trend might get reflected in fourth-quarter results.



However, unfavorable pricing may have weighed on Stryker’s fourth-quarter performance.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.



Earnings ESP: Stryker has an Earnings ESP of -1.57%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Stryker carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Haemonetics Corporation HAE has an Earnings ESP of +4.80% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Ecolab Inc. ECL has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

