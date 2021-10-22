Stryker (SYK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Stryker Corporation SYK is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 28, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.1%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.32, indicating an improvement of 8.4% from the year-ago quarter.



The same for revenues stands at $4.28 billion, suggesting growth of 14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Stryker’s MedSurg segment comprises surgical instruments plus endoscopic and emergency medical equipment. It has three subsegments — Endoscopy, Instruments and Medical. Rising demand for its safety related products may have contributed to the segment’s revenues in the quarter to be reported.



With respect to the Neurotechnology & Spine segment, growth in all four of the company’s neurotech businesses might have favored the segment’s to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Growth in Mako, and strength in Knee, Hips and Trauma and Extremities sub segments are likely to have aided the Orthopaedic segment’s third-quarter performance.

Stryker Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

The company continues to focus on continued expansion of Mako. This growth reflects demand for Stryker’s differentiated Mako robotic technology. This momentum continued in the second quarter of 2021 as well, with advancement in the international markets.



Stryker is committed to sustained expansion of Mako. This growth reflects demand for its differentiated Mako robotic technology. The company continues to observe that a growing percentage of both hip and knee replacement surgeries are being performed with a Mako robot, thereby raising optimism.



Hence, strength in Mako may get reflected in the third-quarter results.



However, unfavorable pricing may have weighed on Stryker’s third-quarter performance.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.



Earnings ESP: Stryker has an Earnings ESP of -3.13%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Stryker carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

