Stryker (SYK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Stryker Corporation SYK is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 26, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.07%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.28, indicating an increase of 1.3% year over year.

The same for revenues stands at $4.53 billion, suggesting growth of 5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Despite disruptions that stemmed from the COVID-19 resurgence during the past two quarters, Stryker's MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment witnessed substantial sales growth on the back of improvement across all its sub-segments. This momentum is likely to have continued in the second quarter.

With respect to the Orthopaedics & Spine segment, growth across Trauma and Extremities, as well as Knees subsegments, is likely to have favored the segment's second-quarter performance. The acquisition of Wright Medical is likely to have given a boost to the Trauma & Extremities business like during the first quarter 2022.

As declared on the first-quarter 2022 earnings call, the company is above one year into the integration process (Wright Medical deal) and continues to see progress across all regions and functions despite COVID-induced headwinds.

Stryker is committed to the sustained expansion of Mako. This growth reflects the demand for its differentiated Mako robotic technology. The company witnessed both domestic and international growth (in Japan, Korea and emerging markets) in the first quarter of 2022. The launch of the new Insignia Hip Stem, along with the Mako 4.1 software, is likely to have driven the Hips business during the second quarter. The robust demand for Mako is likely to have contributed to the Orthopaedics & Spine segment's performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Stryker completed the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock of Vocera Communications in February. Per management, the buyout will enable Stryker to enter the fast-growing digital care coordination and communications segment.

These developments are likely to have contributed to the company's performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, ongoing supply chain disruptions and hospital staffing shortages are likely to have hurt sales volume growth during the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Procedural volumes in China may have suffered a negative impact due to strict lockdown restrictions across major cities amid rising COVID-19 infection cases. The recent inflationary pressure is likely to have hurt net margin, limiting its growth.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.

Earnings ESP: Stryker has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

