Stryker (SYK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Stryker (SYK) reported revenue of $5.87 billion, up 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.84, compared to $2.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.7 billion, representing a surprise of +2.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales by Geography- United States : $4.44 billion versus $4.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.

: $4.44 billion versus $4.25 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change. Net Sales by Geography- International : $1.43 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

: $1.43 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Trauma and Extremities- International : $232 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $228.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $232 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $228.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- International : $682 million compared to the $700 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $682 million compared to the $700 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics : $2.36 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $2.36 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology : $3.51 billion versus $3.41 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.

: $3.51 billion versus $3.41 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Knees : $639 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $624.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

: $639 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $624.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Spinal Implants : $166 million compared to the $172.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.7% year over year.

: $166 million compared to the $172.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.7% year over year. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Hips : $443 million versus $426.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change.

: $443 million versus $426.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.7% change. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Other : $162 million versus $184.38 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.

: $162 million versus $184.38 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Trauma and Extremities : $945 million versus $902.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.

: $945 million versus $902.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Instruments: $730 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $701.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Shares of Stryker have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.