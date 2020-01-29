Stryker (SYK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Stryker Corporation SYK reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. Further, the bottom line improved 14.2% year over year and exceeded the high end of management’s guidance range.



The Michigan-based medical device company reported revenues of $4.13 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues improved 8.8% on a year-over-year basis and 9.4% at constant currency (cc).



2019 at a Glance



In 2019, the company reported revenues worth $14.88 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top line improved 9.4%.



Adjusted EPS for the year was $8.26, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. The bottom line also increased 13% year over year.

Revenues by Geography



Revenues in United States came in at $3.04 billion, up 9.8% year over year. International sales were up 6.2% to $1.09 billion.



U.S. organic sales improved 8.2% and international organic sales came in at 7.6%. While solid performance across Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology segments drove growth in the United States, robust gains in emerging markets, Europe, Japan and Canada led to higher international organic sales.



Segmental Analysis



Orthopaedic: In the quarter under review, revenues in the segment totaled $1.47 billion, up 6.7% year over year. The segment’s revenues improved 7.3% at cc. The performance can be attributed to better results at the Knees, Hips and Other sub segments. The company continues to witness solid demand for Mako TKA (Total Knee Arthoplasty) platform or cementless knee and other 3D printed products.



MedSurg: This segment reported sales of $1.84 billion, up 6.8% year over year. Sales at the segment increased 7.4% at cc. Per management, the segment improved 6.8% organically in the reported quarter, led by strong Endoscopy, Instruments and Medical performances.



Neurotechnology & Spine: Sales in the segment amounted to $827 million, up 18% year over year and 18.2% at cc. Organically, the segment witnessed growth of 12.5%. Per management, the upside was driven by solid performance by the neurotech product lines.



Margins



In the fourth quarter, gross profit totaled $2.70 billion, up 10.1% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted gross margin was 66.3%, up 60 bps.



Operating income totaled $944 million, up 35.2% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 28.3%, up 80 bps.



Financial Update



Cash and cash equivalents came in at $4.34 billion, up 19.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Cash flow from operating activities as of Dec 31, 2019, came in at $2.19 billion, down 16.1% from the year-ago period.



2020 Outlook



Stryker expects 2020 organic net sales growth to be in the range of 6.5-7.5%.



On a full-year basis, adjusted EPS is expected in the band of $9.00 to $9.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $9.03, within the company’s guided range.



For first-quarter 2020, adjusted EPS is anticipated within $2.05 and $2.10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $2.05, within the company’s projected range.



Wrapping Up



Stryker exited fourth-quarter 2019 on a strong note, with both earnings and revenues beating their respective consensus marks. The company continues to gain from its core MedSurg unit that put up a strong show in the reported quarter. Additionally, strength in flagship Mako platform continues to favor the company. Moreover, solid performance by the neurotech product lines drove the core Neurotechnology & Spine unit in the quarter under review. Solid international growth also buoys optimism. Expansion in operating margin is a positive while a strong outlook for 2020 is indicative of bright prospects.



However, pricing pressure continues to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space also remains a concern.



Zacks Rank



Stryker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



