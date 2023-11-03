Stryker (SYK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Strong Segmental Result

Stryker Corporation SYK reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 by 0.8%. The bottom line also improved 16% year over year.

GAAP EPS was $1.80, down 15.9% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Details

Revenues totaled $4.91 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 billion by 0.6%. The top line also improved 9.6% on a year-over-year basis and 9.3% at constant currency (cc).

Revenues by Geography

Revenues in the United States amounted to $3.68 billion, up 9.5% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. International sales increased 8.7% to $1.23 billion and were up 10% year over year reportedly, and up 8.9% excluding the negative impact of currency.

Segmental Analysis

MedSurg and Neurotechnology: This segment reported sales of $2.86 billion, up 10.5% year over year and 10.3% at cc. Sales growth was driven by increased unit volume as well as higher prices.

Orthopedics and Spine: Sales at the segment amounted to $2.05 billion, up 8.4% year over year and 8% at cc. This growth was driven by increased unit volume, partially offset by lower prices.

Margins

Adjusted gross profit totaled $3.18 billion in the reported quarter, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted gross margin was 64.7%, up 210 basis points (bps).

Total operating expenses were $2.23 billion, up 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Adjusted operating income totaled $1.15 billion, up 14.8% from that reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 23.4%, up 110 bps.

Financial Update

Stryker exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.93 billion compared with $1.48 billion in the preceding quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter totaled $2.18 billion compared with $1.62 billion a year ago.

2023 Guidance Raised

Stryker announced its updated guidance for 2023. The company now expects organic growth for total revenues in the 10-10.5% range, up from its previous expectation of 9.5-10.5%.

SYK now expects adjusted EPS in the band of $10.35-$10.45, implying growth of 10.8% at the midpoint of the range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $10.16. The previously guided range for adjusted EPS was $10.25-$10.45.

The company expects unfavorable currency movement to hurt top-line growth and EPS by 0.6% and 10-15 cents, respectively, in 2023.

Stryker Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stryker Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stryker Corporation Quote

Wrapping Up

Stryker exited third-quarter 2023 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strong performance across its segments in the United States. Strong International sales also buoy optimism. SYK expects the momentum to continue in the last quarter of 2023 on the back of ongoing procedural recovery, a strong order book for capital equipment and an improvement in price.

The company is adopting several cost-cutting measures, including restructuring plans. Stryker’s prospects in 2023 seem promising on the back of strong customer demand for its existing products as well as new launches. Its guidance for 2023 earnings and revenues appears encouraging.

Moreover, the expansion in both gross and operating margins is reassuring. However, stiff competition in the MedTech space is a concern.

Zacks Rank

Stryker currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Abbott Laboratories ABT, DexCom DXCM and Integer Holdings ITGR.

Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.14, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Revenues of $10.14 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 3.6%.

Abbott has a long-term estimated growth rate of 5.1%. ABT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.76%.

DexCom reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 50 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 47.1%. Revenues of $975 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

DXCM has a long-term estimated growth rate of 33.6%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 36.43%.

Integer Holdings reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.27 and revenues of $405 million, which beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21% and 8.7%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

ITGR has a long-term estimated growth rate of 15.8%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.98%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.