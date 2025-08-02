Key Points Revenue (GAAP) increased 11.1% to $6.0 billion, above analyst expectations.

Adjusted earnings per share rose 11.4% to $3.13, exceeding consensus estimates.

Full-year 2025 guidance was raised for both organic net sales growth (9.5% to 10.0%) and adjusted EPS ($13.40 to $13.60).

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a leading global medical technology company, reported financial results on July 31, 2025. The company delivered several key beats: Net sales (GAAP) reached $6.0 billion, topping analyst expectations of $5.94 billion (GAAP), and adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) came in at $3.13, ahead of the $3.07 non-GAAP consensus. This performance reflected double-digit growth in both sales and profits compared to the same period last year. Stryker also raised its full-year 2025 guidance for organic net sales growth and adjusted earnings per share, now expecting organic net sales growth of 9.5% to 10.0% and adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $13.40 to $13.60, reflecting continued momentum in its product lines. The quarter was marked by strong demand in core MedSurg and Neurotechnology segments, additional gains from acquisitions, and further product innovations, although the company faced higher operating expenses and ongoing regulatory and tariff costs.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $3.13 $3.07 $2.81 11.4 % Revenue (GAAP) $6.0 billion $5.94 billion $5.4 billion 11.1 % Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 25.7 % 24.6 % 1.1 pp Net Earnings (Non-GAAP) $1.2 billion $1.1 billion 11.6 %

Company Overview and What Drives Success

Stryker is one of the world's largest medical device companies, focusing on products used in surgery, orthopedics, and a broad range of hospital and medical care settings. It is known for its innovation in medical technology, spanning items such as surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, endoscopy equipment, robotic surgery systems, and advanced patient monitoring devices.

Much of its success depends on bringing innovative products to market, acquiring complementary businesses, and effectively integrating those acquisitions. In recent years, it has focused on launches of robotics-assisted devices like the Mako Robotic-Arm system (used for joint replacement procedures), expanding its vascular device offerings through the Inari acquisition, and investing in research and development. Performance is also tied to its ability to maintain regulatory compliance and cultivate a strong, engaged workforce—each essential in a complex and rules-driven healthcare sector.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Product Highlights

During the quarter, Stryker posted 11.1% year-over-year GAAP revenue growth, with net sales (GAAP) reached $6.0 billion. This result (non-GAAP) exceeded analyst expectations and marked continued double-digit organic net sales expansion for the company. U.S. sales climbed 12.5%, while international sales increased 6.8%. Organic sales growth (excluding currency, acquisitions, and divestitures) was also strong at 10.2%, driven primarily by higher unit volumes and some positive price contribution.

The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment was a primary growth engine, generating $3.77 billion in net sales, up 17.3% year-over-year on a reported basis. Within this segment, surgical instruments and endoscopy equipment each delivered double-digit organic growth in the U.S, while the vascular product family—now including Inari's arterial thrombectomy devices—posted a 52.3% revenue surge.

The Orthopaedics segment recorded $2.25 billion in GAAP sales, with 2.0% reported growth reflecting the negative impact of the prior divestiture of the Spinal Implants business. Excluding that, reported growth would have been 10.7%. Demand for orthopedic implants remained high, especially in knees, hips, and trauma/extremities subsegments. The Mako robotic-assisted surgery platform continued to see robust adoption across joint replacement procedures, while product rollouts like the Pangea plating platform were cited by management as key drivers for trauma business momentum.

On the cost side, reported gross margin (GAAP) improved, but increased selling, general, and administrative expenses, along with higher impairment charges and integration costs, weighed down operating margins. These remain a persistent expense. The U.S. Medical Device Regulation environment added compliance costs, but no major new regulatory disruptions were noted, helping bolster the vascular product lineup.

Trends, One-Time Events, and Dividend

During the period, Stryker reported adjusted operating margin expansion, with the non-GAAP figure climbing to 25.7%, a 1.1 percentage point improvement in adjusted operating income margin over the prior year. This was driven by a stronger sales mix, pricing, and manufacturing improvements, but was partially offset by the impact of tariffs and increased spending in research and development.

The acquisition of Inari during the last twelve months had a direct impact on results, especially in the growth of the vascular devices product family. Other smaller acquisitions, such as Vertos Medical and Artelon, were highlighted as ahead of plan. The company also finalized the sale of its U.S. Spinal Implants business, causing a sharp decline in reported spinal revenue. Recall- and regulatory-related charges totaled $21 million, while goodwill and impairment charges rose to $55 million.

Cash flow trends revealed an uptick in operating cash flow and increased investment spending, largely for recent acquisitions. Long-term debt (GAAP) rose to $14.8 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $12.2 billion as of December 31, 2024, and the cash balance declined as the company funded recent purchases. Management noted its flexibility to pursue additional acquisitions. The company paid $320 million in dividends for Q1 2025, consistent with the prior year period.

Within product categories, the MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment saw sustained adoption of new launches. The Mako Robotic-Arm system, a robotics platform for surgeries such as knee and hip replacements, achieved record installations. The LIFEPAK 35, a hospital-grade defibrillator, and new sports medicine implants helped underpin segment outperformance. On the Orthopaedics side, the Pangea plating platform for trauma surgery and various new shoulder and upper extremity products supported double-digit organic growth in those lines. International growth continued to trail that in the U.S. but improved versus recent quarters, with particular strength seen in Japan and certain European markets.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus

Management raised its full-year 2025 guidance following the quarter’s performance. It now expects organic net sales growth of 9.5% to 10.0%, compared with its prior forecast of 8.5% to 9.5%. Adjusted earnings per share guidance was also raised to a range of $13.40 to $13.60. This updated view incorporates anticipated costs from tariffs, estimated at $175 million for 2025, continued integration of recent acquisitions, and the ongoing headwind from the spinal business divestiture.

Looking forward, investors will want to monitor progress with the Mako Spine product launch in the second half of the year, further adoption of new AI-powered solutions, international expansion of vascular and trauma products, and updates on tariff impacts. The balance between organic growth and reliance on acquisitions, as well as cost discipline in the face of higher regulatory and integration costs, will remain key watch points. The company continues to deliver on double-digit adjusted profit and sales growth, but rising operating expenses and persistent special charges highlight the need to watch trends for margin stability in future periods.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.