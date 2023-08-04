Stryker (SYK) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Volume Improves

Stryker Corporation SYK reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 by 6.7%. The bottom line also improved 12.9% year over year.

GAAP EPS was $1.93, up 12.2% from that recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue Details

Revenues totaled $4.99 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.83 billion by 3.4%. The top line also improved 11.2% on a year-over-year basis and 11.9% at constant currency (cc).

Revenues by Geography

Revenues in the United States amounted to $3.71 billion, up 12.1% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. International sales increased 8.7% to $1.29 billion and were up 11.5% year over year, excluding the negative impact of currency.

Segmental Analysis

MedSurg and Neurotechnology: This segment reported sales of $2.86 billion, up 12.2% year over year and 12.9% at cc. Sales growth was driven by increased unit volume as well as higher prices.

Orthopedics and Spine: Sales in the segment amounted to $2.14 billion, up 9.9% year over year and 10.6% at cc. This growth was driven by increased unit volume, partially offset by lower prices.

Margins

Adjusted gross profit totaled $3.19 billion in the reported quarter, up 12.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted gross margin was 63.9%, up 60 basis points (bps).

Total operating expenses were $2.22 billion, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Adjusted operating income totaled $1.22 billion, up 14.4% from that reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 24.3%, up 60 bps.

Financial Update

Strykerexited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.48 billion compared with $1.67 billion in the preceding quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter totaled $1.13 billion compared with $732 million a year ago.

2023 Guidance Raised

Stryker announced its updated guidance for 2023. The company now expects organic growth for total revenues in the 9.5-10.5% range, up from its previous expectation of 8-9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $19.99 billion.

SYK now expects adjusted EPS in the band of $10.25-$10.45, implying growth of 10.8% at the midpoint of the range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $10.16 for the same. The previously guided range was $10.05-$10.25.

The company expects unfavorable currency movement to hurt top-line growth and EPS by 0.3% and 5-10 cents, respectively, in 2023.

Stryker Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stryker Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stryker Corporation Quote

Wrapping Up

Stryker exited second-quarter 2023 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strong performance across its segments in the United States. Strong International sales also buoy optimism. It expects the momentum to continue into the second half of 2023 on the back of ongoing procedural recovery and a strong order book for capital equipment.

It is adopting several cost-cutting measures, including restructuring plans. Stryker’s prospects in 2023 seem promising on the back of strong customer demand for its existing products as well as new launches. The company’s guidance for earnings and revenues appears encouraging.

Moreover, the expansion in both gross and operating margins is reassuring. However, stiff competition in the MedTech space is a concern.

Zacks Rank

Stryker currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Abbott Laboratories ABT, Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG.

Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.08, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Revenues of $9.98 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 2.9%.

Abbott has a long-term estimated growth rate of 5.1%. ABT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.4%.

Elevance Health reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $9.04, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Revenues of $43.38 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

ELV has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.1%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 2.8%.

Intuitive Surgical reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.42, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. Revenues of $1.76 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.4%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.5%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 4.2%.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.