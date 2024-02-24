Stryker (SYK) Price Target Increased by 9.86% to 368.09

The average one-year price target for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has been revised to 368.09 / share. This is an increase of 9.86% from the prior estimate of 335.05 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 328.25 to a high of 420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.68% from the latest reported closing price of 355.03 / share.

There are 2833 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.51%, a decrease of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 328,828K shares. The put/call ratio of SYK is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Greenleaf Trust holds 18,488K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,329K shares, representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,542K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,900K shares, representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,163K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,663K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 86.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,646K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,662K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,205K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,337K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

