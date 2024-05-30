Stryker (SYK) to Launch Gamma4 Hip Fracture System in Europe

Stryker Corporation SYK announced that it would launch its Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System on a live broadcast event in Germany on Jun 4, 2024.

The company has completed more than 35 surgeries successfully using the Gamma 4 hip Fracture Nailing System across France, Italy, the U.K. and Switzerland as initial use cases. SYK will provide key insights and case discussions during the launch event.

Per the Swiss surgeons who performed the surgeries, Gamma4 provides several essential elements to improve surgical outcomes and enables a customized approach to each patient's distinct anatomy. The straightforward instrumentation of the system simplifies processes and minimizes the number of surgical steps needed. The surgeons observed that the instruments were of good overall quality and that the implant fit was accurate.

Price Performance

For the past six months, SYK shares have rallied 15.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 7.3%. The S&P 500 has grown 16.5% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on Gamma4 Hip Fracture Nailing System

In March 2023, Stryker announced the release of the Gamma4 Hip Fracture nailing System in most of its European markets. The device received the CE certification in November 2023.

The Gamma4 System has been approved for the treatment of fractures in the intracapsular, trochanteric, subtrochanteric and shaft regions of the femur (including osteoporotic and osteopenic bone), and it has already been utilized in above 25,000 patients in North America and Japan. Its nail design is informed by Stryker's SOMA database, which includes more than 37,000 3D bone models generated from CT scans.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Market Research Future, the global orthopedic trauma devices market was worth $5.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $10.7 billion by 2032, seeing a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors like a growing elderly population, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and musculoskeletal diseases, and the increasing incidence of sports and traumatic injuries are expected to drive the market.

Notable Developments

In May 2024, Stryker announced the successful completion of the first European surgeries using the Infinity Total Ankle System with Adaptis and Everlast technology. Infinity with Adaptis builds on the legacy of the original Infinity Total Ankle, with a decade of clinical use.

In February, Stryker announced the successful completion of the first shoulder arthroplasty surgeries using Blueprint Mixed Reality (MR) Guidance in Europe. The Blueprint MR Guidance System allows surgeons and their instruments to be guided by 3D images and guidance widgets, which can be displayed on the patient and in the surgeon’s line of sight without disrupting normal workflow.

Stryker Corporation Price

Stryker Corporation price | Stryker Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SYK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Align Technology, Inc. ALGN, Ecolab ECL and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Align Technology, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1%. Revenues of $997.4 million outpaced the consensus mark by 2.6%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology has a long-term estimated growth rate of 6.9%. ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.9%.

Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.7%.

Ecolab’s shares have rallied 33.8% against the industry’s 9.3% decline in the past year.

Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of 56 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $3.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.