Stryker (SYK) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Stryker said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $285.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.11%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 1.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.54%, an increase of 46.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 340,189K shares. The put/call ratio of SYK is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stryker is 318.01. The forecasts range from a low of 273.71 to a high of $362.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.53% from its latest reported closing price of 285.12.

The projected annual revenue for Stryker is 19,394MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenleaf Trust holds 19,300K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,635K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 102,309.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,030K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,649K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,964K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,129K shares, representing a decrease of 34.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,077K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,633K shares, representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 23.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,356K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,155K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Stryker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

