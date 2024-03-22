Stryker (SYK) Acquires SERF SAS to Aid Its Orthopedic Segment

Stryker Corporation SYK recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of SERF SAS, a France-based joint replacement company from Menix.

The acquisition of SERF SAS demonstrates Stryker’s commitment to orthopedic excellence and expands its worldwide range. Together with the SERF SAS team, Stryker aims to aid in advanced product innovation and customer satisfaction.

Price Performance

For the past six months, SYK’s shares have rallied 23.0% compared with the industry’s rise of 10.0%. The S&P 500 increased 19.9% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on SERF SAS

The French company SERF SAS designs, produces and markets a variety of major joint replacement systems worldwide. Among the many creative ideas that SERF SAS has created since its establishment is the original Dual Mobility Cup.

SERF SAS comes from Menix, which comprises 3D digital solutions and advanced technology industries in the dental and orthopedic fields. Menix holds a dominant position in the French dual mobility and first intention stem markets within the orthopedic industry.

More on the Acquisition

Through the strengthening of its implant product line, this acquisition will likely expand Stryker's patient base by enhancing its worldwide joint replacement portfolio and augmenting its current position in France and throughout Europe. SERF SAS is recognized by healthcare professionals worldwide for its innovations in hip implants, including the invention of the original Dual Mobility Cup.

In December 2023, Stryker announced the execution of a bidding offer to Menix to acquire SERF SAS.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global joint replacement market was valued at $17.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The increase in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and lower extremity conditions are some factors driving the market for joint replacement. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis leads to a high demand for surgical interventions, which thereby propels growth of the joint replacement market.

Given the market potential for joint replacement, Stryker acquiring SERF SAS is likely to boost the company’s business in the European region and generate additional revenues.

Notable Development

Stryker recently announced the completion of its first shoulder arthroplasty surgery in Europe using its Blueprint Mixed Reality Guidance system, which aims to benefit shoulder arthroplasty surgeons.

Stryker Corporation Price

Stryker Corporation price | Stryker Corporation Quote

