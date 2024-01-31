News & Insights

Markets
SYK

Stryker Stock Rises 8% Over Announcement Of Launch Of Prophecy Footprint

January 31, 2024 — 02:52 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp.'s (SYK) stock gained 8 percent on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of Prophecy Footprint, a part of its Prophecy Surgical Planning system.

Currently, the healthcare company's stock is rising 8.08 percent, to $342.24, over the previous close of $316.64 on a volume of 2,876,043. It had traded from $249.98 to $342.80 in the last 52-week period on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said that Prophecy Footprint is one of the first surgical planning systems to address the complexities of the entire foot.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.