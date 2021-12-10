Stryker Rewards Shareholders with 10.3% Dividend Hike

Medical technology company Stryker Corporation (SYK) recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.695 per share, an increase of about 10.3% from the previous dividend of $0.63.

Following the news, shares of the company declined marginally to close at $260.54 in Thursday’s extended trading session.

The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2021.

Dividend Yield

The company’s annual dividend of $2.78 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 1.1% based on Thursday’s closing price.

Notably, the company has been raising its quarterly dividend consistently over the past eight years, making it an attractive choice for investors.

Price Target

On December 9, an RBC Capital analyst initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $278, which implies upside potential of 6.7% from current levels.

The Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 8 Buys and 5 Holds. The average Stryker price target of $289.10 implies that the stock has upside potential of 11% from current levels. Shares have gained 10.8% over the past year.

