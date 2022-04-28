Stryker Revises FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter, Stryker (SYK) revised its outlook for the full year 2022.

The company now expects adjusted earnings to be at the low end of its guidance range of $9.60 to $10.00 per share. The company now expects organic sales growth towards the high end of its guidance range of 6% to 8%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $9.76 per share for the full year 2022. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.