Stryker to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

Stryker will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, with a subsequent webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Stryker Corporation will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on July 31, 2025, with a press release set to be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. This release will detail the company's performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Following the release, Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, which will be accessible on their website, along with an archived version available two hours post-event. Stryker, a leader in medical technologies, focuses on improving healthcare outcomes through innovative products and services, impacting over 150 million patients globally each year. For investor and media inquiries, specific contacts have been provided.

FAQ

When will Stryker report its financial results for Q2 2025?

Stryker will report its financial results for the second quarter on July 31, 2025.

What time will the Q2 2025 press release be issued?

The press release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET on July 31, 2025.

How can I access the Q2 2025 webcast?

The webcast will be accessible at Stryker - Events & Presentations starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on July 31, 2025.

Will there be an archive of the Q2 2025 webcast?

Yes, an archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website two hours after the live call ends.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries at Stryker?

For investor inquiries, contact Jason Beach at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com.

$SYK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYK stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/07, 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 04/07, 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $50,000 on 02/26.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SYK Insider Trading Activity

$SYK insiders have traded $SYK stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONDA E STRYKER has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 401,392 shares for an estimated $154,384,916 .

. ALLAN C. GOLSTON sold 2,458 shares for an estimated $941,586

WILLIAM E JR BERRY (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,241 shares for an estimated $482,202

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,086 institutional investors add shares of $SYK stock to their portfolio, and 894 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SYK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SYK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYK forecast page.

$SYK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SYK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $436.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $450.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $403.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $422.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $450.0 on 02/03/2025

Portage, Michigan, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025. A press release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET and available at



Stryker - Press Releases



that day. The press release will include summary financial information for the company’s second quarter that ended June 30, 2025.





Stryker will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31, 2025, to discuss its second quarter 2025 results. The webcast can be accessed at



Stryker - Events & Presentations



. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website two hours after the live call ends.







About Stryker







Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at



www.stryker.com.









Contacts









For investor inquiries:







Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or



jason.beach@stryker.com









For media inquiries:







Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or



kim.montagnino@stryker.com





