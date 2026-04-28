Stryker to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Stryker Corporation SYK is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.59%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.98 per share, indicating an increase of 4.9% year over year.

The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $6.29 billion, implying growth of 7.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Our model estimates for total sales and adjusted earnings per share are pegged at $7.11 billion and $4.35, respectively.

Factors to Note

Stryker's first-quarter results are likely to reflect the continuation of strong momentum in 2025, with management highlighting sustained procedural demand, robust capital equipment ordering and continued innovation-led growth across its portfolio. Organic sales growth has consistently remained in the double-digit range, supported by healthy hospital capital spending and rising adoption of robotic-assisted surgery, particularly the Mako platform. However, the quarter is likely to reflect incremental cost pressures from tariffs, higher interest expenses and geographic variability in capital spending trends.

Segment-wise, MedSurg and Neurotechnology are expected to have remained key growth drivers. Demand for capital equipment such as surgical tools, endoscopy systems and medical devices like LIFEPAK 35 and ProCuity beds is likely to have supported double-digit growth, aided by an elevated order backlog. Continued product innovation, sales force specialization and tuck-in acquisitions should have further bolstered performance in this segment. However, a softer capital spending environment in parts of Europe could have acted as a modest headwind.

In Orthopedics, growth is likely to have remained solid, driven by Mako robotic system installations and rising utilization in knee and hip procedures. Continued adoption of advanced implants and strong shoulder and trauma demand should support performance, although tougher prior-year comparisons and some softness in foot and ankle may have tempered growth.

Within Vascular, performance may have been mixed, with strength in hemorrhagic products likely to have been offset by ongoing competitive pressures in ischemic offerings. The Inari (peripheral vascular) business is expected to have reflected recovery from prior destocking impacts, supporting sequential improvement.

On the margin front, pricing discipline and operational efficiencies should have aided profitability, though tariff impacts — expected to rise meaningfully — along with higher interest costs may have partially offset gains. Overall, Stryker’s diversified portfolio, innovation pipeline and strong procedural backdrop are likely to have sustained earnings growth, albeit with some near-term margin pressures.

Stryker Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Stryker Corporation price-eps-surprise | Stryker Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Stryker this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -2.21% for SYK. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical product stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Microbot Medical MBOT has an Earnings ESP of +8.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

MBOT’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 7.53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBOT’s first-quarter loss per share implies no change from the year-ago reported figure.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.28% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 2.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSIC’s first-quarter EPS indicates an improvement of 4.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDXX’s first-quarter EPS indicates a gain 15.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

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Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.