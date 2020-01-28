Stryker Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Jan. 28, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.stryker.com/home/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (877) 702-4565 (US) or (647) 689-5532 (International) with conference ID number 3198166.

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (US) or (416) 621-4642 (International) with conference ID number 3198166.

