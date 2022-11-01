Markets
SYK

Stryker Q3 Earnings Up, But Misses Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) reported that its third quarter earnings climbed to $816 million or $2.14 per share from $438 million or $1.14 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings were $810 million or $2.12 per share, compared to $842 million or $2.20 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter rose 7.7% to $4.48 billion from $4.16 billion a year ago. Organic net sales increased 9.9% including 10.6% from increased unit volume partially offset by 0.7% from lower prices.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share on revenues of $4.46 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company now expects net sales to be adversely impacted by about 4% and adjusted net earnings per share to be adversely impacted by about $0.35 to $0.40 in the full year.

The company now expects full year adjusted net earnings per share in the range of $9.15 to $9.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular