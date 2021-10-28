Stryker Q3 21 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on October 28, 2021, to discuss Q3 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.stryker.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (833) 979-2711 (domestic) or (236) 714-2206 (international) and enter passcode 7351349.

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and enter passcode 7351349.

