Stryker Q1 21 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on April 27, 2021, to discuss Q1 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.stryker.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 702-4565 (Domestic) or (647) 689-5532 (International) with conference ID number 8988724.

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (Domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (International) with conference ID number 8988724.

