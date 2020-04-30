Stryker Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on April 30, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.stryker.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 702-4565 (domestic) or (647) 689-5532 (international) with conference ID number 4595129.

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (US) or (416) 621-4642 (International) with with conference ID number 4595129.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.