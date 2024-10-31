Stryker price target raised to $418 from $402 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Stryker (SYK) to $418 from $402 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported an impressive beat, driven by 11.5% organic growth, double-digit growth across most major businesses and upside to operating margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
