Stryker price target raised to $418 from $402 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Stryker (SYK) to $418 from $402 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported an impressive beat, driven by 11.5% organic growth, double-digit growth across most major businesses and upside to operating margins, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SYK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.