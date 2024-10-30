News & Insights

Stryker price target raised to $400 from $386 at RBC Capital

October 30, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Stryker (SYK) to $400 from $386 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s “solid” Q3 results delivered a positive 2% sales surprise led by MedSurg, and its Q4 guide is seen as “conservative”, with Stryker’s “robust” business momentum continuing into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

