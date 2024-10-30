News & Insights

Stryker price target raised to $400 from $360 at Canaccord

October 30, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Stryker (SYK) to $400 from $360 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered an impressive Q3 of 11.9% reported growth, raising the low end of its top and bottom line guidance while citing continued healthy capital demand and procedure volumes.

