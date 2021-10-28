Markets
SYK

Stryker Lowers FY21 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Stryker Corp. (SYK) slipped over 3% in extended trading session on Thursday after the company lowered its full year 2021 outlook.

The company now expects full year organic net sales growth of 7% to 8% compared to 2019, and adjusted earnings of $9.08 to $9.15 per share.

Previously, the company expected organic net sales growth of 9% to 10% from 2019, and adjusted earnings of $9.25 to $9.40 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $9.30 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

The company said it revised its outlook based on third quarter performance, the volatility experienced as a result of COVID as well as the labor and staffing environment in healthcare.

SYK closed Thursday's trading at $268.44, down $0.06 or 0.02%, on the NYSE. Post hours, the stock further slipped $8.64 or 3.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular