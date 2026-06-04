Stryker Launches TPX HD Power Tool for Complex Orthopedic Procedures

Stryker SYK recently announced the launch of TPX HD, an advanced small bone power tool engineered to support performance, control and ergonomics across a range of complex orthopedic procedures. The tool is intended for use in total joint revisions, minimally invasive surgery and oral maxillofacial procedures.

Per management, revision surgeries are among the most complex procedures surgeons face, particularly those involving metal cutting. TPX HD was specifically developed to address these challenges by providing enhanced visibility, precision and reliable performance.

Likely Trend of SYK Stock Following the News

Shares of SYK have gained 0.6% since the announcement on Tuesday. In the year-to-date (YTD) period, shares of the company have lost 16.1% compared with the industry’s 26.3% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 11% in the same timeframe.

Stryker is likely to gain from the launch of TPX HD as it expands the company’s portfolio of advanced surgical power tools tailored for complex orthopedic procedures. By improving surgical efficiency and integrating seamlessly with existing tools, TPX HD could support broader adoption among healthcare providers. The launch also underscores Stryker’s continued innovation to strengthen its position in the orthopedics market and support future growth.

SYK currently has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion.



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More on the TPX HD Power Tool

The TPX HD features a tapered attachment design that improves visibility in confined surgical spaces, a heat-resistant housing that minimizes motor heat during high-speed use and a shorter handpiece with an improved grip.

The power tool delivers up to 296% higher torque and operates 40% faster than the TPX Micro Drill at high speeds. It offers customizable control through Stryker’s I.D. Touch software within the CORE 2 Console, allowing surgeons to tailor drill response and sensitivity.

The system also offers specialized attachments, including various attachment lengths, a PROStep 5:1 reducer and tools designed for cutting and removing metal and bone cement. The system remains compatible with existing foot pedals, the TPX HD hand switch, the CORE 2 Console and a broad range of cutting accessories, supporting seamless integration.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the orthopedic devices market is valued at $68.64 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% through 2035.

The market is expanding, driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders, an aging population and injury incidence, advancements in orthopedic technologies and greater healthcare access and reimbursement support.

Other News

Stryker recently completed the acquisition of Amplitude Vascular Systems, the developer of a next-generation intravascular lithotripsy platform for the treatment of calcified peripheral arterial disease.

This acquisition is aimed at enhancing Stryker’s Peripheral Vascular (PV) portfolio by introducing innovative revascularization capabilities. Following regulatory clearance in relevant markets, the technology is anticipated to complement the company’s existing PV solutions and its strategy to grow in the arterial disease treatment space.

Stryker Corporation Price

Stryker Corporation price | Stryker Corporation Quote

SYK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Stryker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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