Stryker Launches Mako RPS to Expand Robotic Knee Surgery Portfolio

Stryker SYK recently announced the U.S. commercial launch of Mako RPS (Robotic Power System), a handheld robotic platform developed for total knee replacement procedures. The system introduces Mako Handheld Robotics, extending the Mako robotics portfolio into a new segment of the orthopedic robotics market.

According to Lisa Kloes, vice president and general manager of Stryker’s Knee business, Mako RPS integrates robotic technology with the clinically proven Triathlon Total Knee System to provide surgeons with an intuitive surgical experience while preserving the familiarity of the implant and workflow they already use and trust.

Per Keith Evans, vice president and general manager of Stryker’s Mako and Enabling Technologies business, customer response during the limited market release has been exceptionally strong. Mako RPS sets a new benchmark for handheld robotic technology by combining robotic capabilities, power tool expertise and a deep understanding of surgical workflows.

Likely Trend of SYK Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, SYK shares gained 4.7% at yesterday’s close. Year to date, shares of the company have fallen 5.8% compared with the industry’s 20% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 10% in the same timeframe.

Stryker is likely to benefit from the commercial launch of Mako RPS, as the new platform broadens its orthopedic robotics portfolio and strengthens its leadership in robotic-assisted joint replacement. The launch could support higher adoption among surgeons while expanding the company’s reach to customers and care settings that may not have adopted robotic-assisted surgery. Compatibility with Stryker’s widely used Triathlon Total Knee System and Q Guidance System may further reinforce its integrated orthopedic ecosystem and create long-term growth opportunities.

SYK currently has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion.



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More on Mako RPS

The Mako RPS marks the introduction of Stryker's Mako Handheld Robotics platform while complementing the company's Mako SmartRobotics with Mako 4 multi-specialty robotic-arm-assisted platform. Mako RPS offers surgeons an intuitive handheld robotic experience that combines Stryker's expertise in robotics and power tools, broadening access to robotic-assisted orthopedic procedures.

Compatible with Stryker's clinically proven Triathlon Total Knee System, Mako RPS features intraoperative planning and a robotically enabled saw equipped with the company's patented active adjustment technology. The system responds to the surgeon's hand movements to maintain alignment with the surgical plan in real time. It eliminates the need for cutting blocks, enabling surgeons to adopt robotic technology without changing their existing workflows.

Built to integrate with Stryker’s multi-specialty Q Guidance System, Mako RPS expands the company’s ecosystem of enabling technologies across orthopedic care. The launch also builds on the strong global presence of the Mako platform, which has supported more than 2.5 million procedures across 47 countries over the past two decades, highlighting Stryker’s continued focus on advancing robotic innovation in orthopedics.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the orthopedic devices market is valued at $68.64 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% through 2035.

The market is expanding, driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders, an aging population and injury incidence, integration of robotics and artificial intelligence in orthopedic surgeries and greater healthcare access and reimbursement support.

Other News

Stryker recently announced the launch of TPX HD, an advanced small bone power tool engineered to support performance, control and ergonomics across a range of complex orthopedic procedures. The tool is intended for use in total joint revisions, minimally invasive surgery and oral maxillofacial procedures.

Stryker Corporation Price

Stryker Corporation price | Stryker Corporation Quote

SYK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Stryker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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