Markets
SYK

Stryker Issues Q1 & FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Stryker (SYK) said it expects 2020 organic net sales growth to be in the range of 6.5% to 7.5% and expects adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $9.00 to $9.20. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $9.03. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, Stryker expects adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $2.05 to $2.10. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.05.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 14.2% to $2.49, exceeding the high end of the company's guidance range. Reported net sales increased 8.8% to $4.1 billion. Organic net sales increased 8.0%, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular