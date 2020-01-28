Stryker Issues Q1 & FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stryker (SYK) said it expects 2020 organic net sales growth to be in the range of 6.5% to 7.5% and expects adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $9.00 to $9.20. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $9.03. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, Stryker expects adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $2.05 to $2.10. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.05.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 14.2% to $2.49, exceeding the high end of the company's guidance range. Reported net sales increased 8.8% to $4.1 billion. Organic net sales increased 8.0%, for the quarter.

