Stryker Gains From Flagship Mako and Broad Product Spectrum

Stryker Corporation SYK has been riding on strength in its flagship Mako platform and a broad product spectrum.

Notably, Mako is Stryker’s robotic-arm assisted surgery platform. This is the first and only robotic technology which can be used for total knee, hip and partial knee replacement procedures.

Of late, the company witnessed a strong show by the Mako Total Knee platform on a significant rise in new robot installations. In fact, the company projects solid robot sales in 2019 at hospitals and increase in surgeon interest in robotic programs for orthopedics based on a healthy order book. Moreover, Stryker continues to see strong demand for Mako on the back of its unique features and healthy order book. This positions the company well for success in robot sales and market gains.

Previously, management at Stryker expressed optimism about receiving regulatory approvals for its Total Knee products in China and Japan this year.

Coming to product portfolio, Stryker’s wide range of products immunes the company from any significant sales shortfall during economic downturns.

Apart from Stryker’s significant exposure to robotics, the company has been one of the early adopters of 3D printing technology. The company’s FDA-approved Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage is a 3D-printed interbody fusion cage intended for use as an aid in lumbar fixation.

Meanwhile, Stryker’s exclusive navigation platform provides streamlined software solutions that allow surgeons to accurately track, analyze and monitor instrumentation pertaining to a patient’s anatomy during surgical procedures to enhance patient outcomes.

Recently, management at Stryker confirmed the launch of 1688 cameras in the endoscopy line of business.

Reflective of these, Stryker’s long-term earnings growth rate stands at an impressive 10%.

Let’s take a look at a few other medical stocks with a promising long-term earnings growth rate.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s XRAY long-term earnings growth is pegged at 11.6%.

Varian Medical’s VAR long-term earnings are projected to rise 8%.

Baxter’s BAX long-term earnings are expected to grow 12.8%.

