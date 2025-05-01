STRYKER Earnings Results: $SYK Reports Quarterly Earnings

STRYKER ($SYK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $2.84 per share, beating estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $5,866,000,000, beating estimates of $5,760,572,945 by $105,427,055.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SYK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STRYKER Insider Trading Activity

STRYKER insiders have traded $SYK stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONDA E STRYKER has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 431,392 shares for an estimated $163,488,058 .

. KEVIN LOBO (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,313 shares for an estimated $21,131,479 .

. ALLAN C. GOLSTON sold 2,458 shares for an estimated $941,586

SPENCER S STILES (Group President) sold 514 shares for an estimated $201,056

STRYKER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,015 institutional investors add shares of STRYKER stock to their portfolio, and 820 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

STRYKER Government Contracts

We have seen $46,570,374 of award payments to $SYK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

STRYKER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $50,000 on 02/26.

on 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.

STRYKER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

STRYKER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYK recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SYK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $422.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $403.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $422.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $450.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $409.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $445.0 on 12/02/2024

