Stryker Corporation's (NYSE:SYK) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 68x Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Stryker's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Stryker?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Stryker's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 35%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 38% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 38% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Stryker's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Stryker's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Stryker maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Stryker you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Stryker. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

