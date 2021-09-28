Stryker Corporation (SYK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Stryker Corporation (SYK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SYK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SYK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $273.48, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYK was $273.48, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $281.16 and a 39.46% increase over the 52 week low of $196.09.

SYK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). SYK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.46. Zacks Investment Research reports SYK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.77%, compared to an industry average of 17.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the syk Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYK as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (IEHS)

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (LNGR)

Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 11.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SYK at 4.48%.

