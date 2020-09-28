Stryker Corporation (SYK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Stryker Corporation (SYK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SYK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SYK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $205.01, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYK was $205.01, representing a -9.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $226.30 and a 64.61% increase over the 52 week low of $124.54.

SYK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). SYK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.21. Zacks Investment Research reports SYK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.89%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYK as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 12.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SYK at 4.53%.

