Stryker Corporation (SYK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Stryker Corporation (SYK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SYK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYK was $240.98, representing a -3.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $250.02 and a 69.7% increase over the 52 week low of $142.

SYK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). SYK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports SYK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.76%, compared to an industry average of 15.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYK as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (LNGR)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEHS with an increase of 17.4% over the last 100 days. IHI has the highest percent weighting of SYK at 4.4%.

