Stryker Corporation (SYK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Stryker Corporation (SYK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SYK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SYK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $263, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYK was $263, representing a -1.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $268.04 and a 52.6% increase over the 52 week low of $172.35.

SYK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and 3M Company (MMM). SYK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69. Zacks Investment Research reports SYK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.49%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYK as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (SYK)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (SYK)

Global X Aging Population ETF (SYK)

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (SYK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEHS with an increase of 7.77% over the last 100 days. IHI has the highest percent weighting of SYK at 4.39%.

