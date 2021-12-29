Stryker Corporation (SYK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Stryker Corporation (SYK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.695 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SYK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $270.79, the dividend yield is 1.03%.
The previous trading day's last sale of SYK was $270.79, representing a -3.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $281.16 and a 22.58% increase over the 52 week low of $220.90.
SYK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). SYK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SYK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.59%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.
